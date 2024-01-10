Sign up
Previous
Photo 375
Anniversary Roses DSC_4522
Today is our 48th Wedding Anniversary. We had a celebratory lunch with friends before returning to their home to start planning our next caravan trip.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
2
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
102% complete
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th January 2024 5:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
roses
,
anniversary
narayani
Wow! Congratulations! Lovey roses
January 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful roses happy anniversary
January 10th, 2024
