Tonight's Sunset IMG_2101 by merrelyn
Tonight's Sunset IMG_2101

Breaking the rules doesn't have to be a bad thing, sometimes it's ok to have the horizon in the middle of the image (Well at least I think it is). My 40-150mm wasn't wide enough so I had to resort to my phone.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, such a wonderful vibe.
January 11th, 2024  
Very picturesque
Very picturesque
January 11th, 2024  
