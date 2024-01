Some Excitement In Our Street Today

Our young neighbours were removing a tree stump this morning and they inadvertently severed their gas line. The smell of escaping gas was very strong. The fire brigade and gas plumbers were called and while they were getting things under control we all watched them in action.

I'm glad that it happened in the morning because by mid afternoon the temperature had reached 40C.

I figured that at a pinch I could tag it for January words - whacky.