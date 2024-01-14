Sign up
Photo 379
The Bees Were Feeling The Heat P1148430
Today was another scorcher. We didn't venture out for a walk along the foreshore until 9pm and was still 30C. If you feel inclined, I think it's better on black.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
insects
garden
bees
Jesika
I have little dishes with pebbles for tiny drinkers. Good to see these happily drinking
January 14th, 2024
