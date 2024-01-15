Previous
Another Late Evening Walk P1158479 by merrelyn
Another Late Evening Walk P1158479

It was far too hot to be out walking until well after dark. Luckily there was a conveniently covered bin to rest my camera on.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
