Previous
Photo 381
A Dendrobium This Time DSC_4542
Today was another scorcher. It hit 42C in Rockingham. It's nearly 10pm and it's over 29 outside.
This dendrobium orchid grows in a pot in my garden. It was too hot and windy outside so I brought into the house to grab a few shots.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4379
photos
189
followers
109
following
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
375
968
376
377
378
379
380
381
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
16th January 2024 2:28pm
Tags
flowers
,
orchids
,
dendrobium
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Beautiful composition Merrelyn ♥️
January 16th, 2024
