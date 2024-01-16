A Dendrobium This Time DSC_4542

Previous
Today was another scorcher. It hit 42C in Rockingham. It's nearly 10pm and it's over 29 outside.
This dendrobium orchid grows in a pot in my garden. It was too hot and windy outside so I brought into the house to grab a few shots.
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Beautiful composition Merrelyn ♥️
January 16th, 2024  
