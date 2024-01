Summer Is Frangipani Time

As you can see I love my frangipanis. The two at the top of the collage are over 40 years old. The one on the bottom right is from a cutting taken from a plant that my late Aunty had when I was a child. I have two different dark pink frangipanis and a new dark red one that is yet to bloom. I'm running out of room in my garden so if I want any more I may have to learn how to graft them onto existing plants.