Photo 384
A Sign Of The Times P1191601
We had a lovely long lunch overlooking the water in Mandurah. It never ceases to amaze me that some people are more interested in their phones than the lovely views.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
reflections
,
shadows
,
boardwalk
,
mandurah
