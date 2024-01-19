A Sign Of The Times P1191601

Previous
A Sign Of The Times
A Sign Of The Times

We had a lovely long lunch overlooking the water in Mandurah. It never ceases to amaze me that some people are more interested in their phones than the lovely views.
Merrelyn

merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
