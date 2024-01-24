Sign up
A Meeting At The Watering Hole P1244843
The silver eyes were enjoying the make shift bird bath.
24th January 2024
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
birds
,
birdbath
,
hamelin_bay
,
sixws-147
,
silver_eyes
Babs
ace
Ha ha I posted a watering hole photo today too but mine are lorikeets. 39 degrees here today
January 25th, 2024
Annie D
ace
They're grateful I'm sure
January 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 25th, 2024
