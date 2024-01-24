Previous
A Meeting At The Watering Hole P1244843 by merrelyn
A Meeting At The Watering Hole P1244843

The silver eyes were enjoying the make shift bird bath.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Ha ha I posted a watering hole photo today too but mine are lorikeets. 39 degrees here today
January 25th, 2024  
They're grateful I'm sure
January 25th, 2024  
Good capture
January 25th, 2024  
