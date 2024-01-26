Sign up
Jetty Ruins, Flinders Bay P1268779
I had planned on catching up with some posts while we were at Flinders Bay for Australia Day, but I managed to leave my glasses in the caravan so that put an end to that idea.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Tags
rocks
,
clouds
,
augusta
,
flinders_bay
,
jetty_ruins
,
landscape-64
Diana
ace
Wonderful shapes and textures.
January 28th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, I like this.
January 28th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
A great subject for photos - fabulous.
January 28th, 2024
