Photo 392
Finally, A Hamelin Bay Sunset P1284956
On our last night at Hamelin Bay, I finally managed to get down to the beach for sunset. I was hoping for a bit more colour after the sun had set but it didn't happen.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4391
photos
189
followers
108
following
Photo Details
1
1
1
1
1
1
Album
365 - 2023
OM-1
OM-1
Taken
28th January 2024 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
beach
,
clouds
,
silhouettes
,
hamelin_bay
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
January 29th, 2024
