Photo 393
Catching Some Afternoon Sun P1295062
It didn't take the corellas long to realise that we were home again and that there was seed in the feeder.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
corellas
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
January 29th, 2024
