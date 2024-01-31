Previous
Were There Are Flowers There's Beauty...DSC_4552 by merrelyn
Photo 395

Were There Are Flowers There's Beauty...DSC_4552

even if they've dried out.
For 52 week challenge - wabi sabi.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani ace
Nicely done
January 31st, 2024  
