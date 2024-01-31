Sign up
Previous
Photo 395
Were There Are Flowers There's Beauty...DSC_4552
even if they've dried out.
For 52 week challenge - wabi sabi.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4394
photos
189
followers
108
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments: 1
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
31st January 2024 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
roses
,
wilted
,
wabi_sabi
,
52wc-2024-w5
,
merrelyn52wc24-w5
narayani
ace
Nicely done
January 31st, 2024
