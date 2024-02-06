Sign up
Photo 401
The Butcherbirds Were Out And About P2065674
This one finally perched in the sunlight and I loved yellow/green background
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4406
photos
188
followers
108
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
6th February 2024 5:21pm
Tags
birds
,
bokeh
,
butcherbird
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 6th, 2024
