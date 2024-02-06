Previous
The Butcherbirds Were Out And About P2065674 by merrelyn
Photo 401

The Butcherbirds Were Out And About P2065674

This one finally perched in the sunlight and I loved yellow/green background
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
February 6th, 2024  
