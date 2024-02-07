An Expensive Mistake P2079126

On Sunday, we saw this boat tied up at the end of the jetty. It seemed to be prepared for a long trip. There were several jerry cans of what we assumed was fuel on board. The next night when we went for a walk it was sitting on the bottom, full of water. Apparently they had taken off, misjudged the angle and collided with the jetty, puncturing a hole in the side of the boat. All they had time to do was turn around and run it aground next to the jetty. I'm surprised that nothing has yet been done with it.