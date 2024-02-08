Sign up
Catching The Morning Sun P2085712
This lovely little lady made the wise choice to visit the feeder before the heat set in.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
3
4
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4410
photos
187
followers
107
following
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
,
theme-february2024
Elizabeth
A beauty!
February 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
She is beautiful. Lovely capture.
February 8th, 2024
Sam Palmer
Stunning shades of pink.
February 8th, 2024
