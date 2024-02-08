Previous
Catching The Morning Sun P2085712 by merrelyn
Photo 403

Catching The Morning Sun P2085712

This lovely little lady made the wise choice to visit the feeder before the heat set in.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
A beauty!
February 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
She is beautiful. Lovely capture.
February 8th, 2024  
Sam Palmer
Stunning shades of pink.
February 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise