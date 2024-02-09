Previous
Skeleton Leaf Detail....P2099165 by merrelyn
Skeleton Leaf Detail....P2099165

Another desperation shot. It was over 40C today so I didn't venture out with camera. Come 6pm and I had nothing. I tried a couple of ideas that fell flat, then I spied a skeletonised leaf that I'd stored away for a future shot.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
