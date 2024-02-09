Sign up
Skeleton Leaf Detail....P2099165
Another desperation shot. It was over 40C today so I didn't venture out with camera. Come 6pm and I had nothing. I tried a couple of ideas that fell flat, then I spied a skeletonised leaf that I'd stored away for a future shot.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4412
photos
187
followers
107
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th February 2024 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skeleton
,
leaf
,
detail
,
veins
,
desperation
