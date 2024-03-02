Previous
The Tide Was Coming In P3029702 by merrelyn
62 / 365

The Tide Was Coming In P3029702

It was a lovely afternoon to sit on the rocks at Point Peron and just enjoy the ocean.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
March 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise