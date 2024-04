I Loved The Clouds IMG_2440

Today we went for a long overdue walk around Point Peron. It was quite cool and overcast when we left home and we were surprised at much the weather had changed on our 10 minute drive to the point. The grey sky had made way for a blue sky decorated with both fluffy and wispy, wind blown clouds. Of course I had the wrong lens with me to capture the clouds, but at least I had my phone.