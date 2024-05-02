Sign up
My Zygopetalum Is Blooming Again P5029299
This lovely little orchid grows happily in my garden all year round. As well as being pretty, it has a lovely fragrance.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4555
photos
189
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
2nd May 2024 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
orchids
,
zygopetalum
