Previous
125 / 365
Rufous Treecreeper P5049388
A new one for me, but there were a lot of them flitting around the caravan park.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
toodyay
,
rufous_treecreeper
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful
May 4th, 2024
