135 / 365
Flowers And Spanish Moss DSC_7340
I'm playing catch up with the 52 Week Challenge. This was all I could come with for lay flat.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
b&w
flowers
chrysanthemums
spanish_moss
lay_flat
merrelyn52wc24-w19
52wc2024-w19
Diana
Lovely flat lay and beautiful on black.
May 14th, 2024
gloria jones
So pretty.
May 14th, 2024
