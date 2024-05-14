Previous
Flowers And Spanish Moss DSC_7340 by merrelyn
Flowers And Spanish Moss DSC_7340

I'm playing catch up with the 52 Week Challenge. This was all I could come with for lay flat.
14th May 2024

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely flat lay and beautiful on black.
May 14th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
So pretty.
May 14th, 2024  
