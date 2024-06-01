Previous
Ring Necked Parrots P6010851 by merrelyn
153 / 365

Ring Necked Parrots P6010851

These guys are also known as 28s because of their distinctive call.
We don't see as many in our garden as we used to and I wonder if the influx of rainbow lorikeets is to blame.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
June 1st, 2024  
