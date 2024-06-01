Sign up
Previous
153 / 365
Ring Necked Parrots P6010851
These guys are also known as 28s because of their distinctive call.
We don't see as many in our garden as we used to and I wonder if the influx of rainbow lorikeets is to blame.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Latest from all albums
150
1060
1061
151
271
152
1062
153
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
1st June 2024 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
28s
,
ndao24
,
ring_necked_parrots
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
June 1st, 2024
