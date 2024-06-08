Sign up
160 / 365
Faffed Aloe P6081855
We spent a good part of the day in city and the only thing that caught my eye was a garden full of aloe. The buildings in the background were annoying me so I put the image through Topaz. This is Concrete Chalk 111 and I liked the effect.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4630
photos
188
followers
110
following
43% complete
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
TG-6
Taken
8th June 2024 1:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
city
,
garden
,
aloe
,
perth
,
topaz
,
faffed
,
30dayswild-2024
,
concrete_chalk_111
narayani
ace
Looks like a pastel drawing
June 8th, 2024
Rosie Kind
ace
Very impressive
June 8th, 2024
bkb in the city
Well done
June 8th, 2024
