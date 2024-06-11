Sign up
163 / 365
Rough And Tumble In The Park P6111103
There were hundreds of corellas in City Park this afternoon. Most were happily feeding but there were several altercations going on within the group.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
corellas
,
city_park
,
sixws-150
,
ndao24
*lynn
ace
Wow, quite a capture, Merrelyn!
June 11th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Great capture!
June 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
How amazing to see these in a park, lovely capture of the action.
June 11th, 2024
