Rough And Tumble In The Park P6111103 by merrelyn
163 / 365

Rough And Tumble In The Park P6111103

There were hundreds of corellas in City Park this afternoon. Most were happily feeding but there were several altercations going on within the group.
11th June 2024

Merrelyn

*lynn
Wow, quite a capture, Merrelyn!
June 11th, 2024  
Junan Heath
Great capture!
June 11th, 2024  
Diana
How amazing to see these in a park, lovely capture of the action.
June 11th, 2024  
