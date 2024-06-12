Sign up
Previous
164 / 365
Singing Honeyeater P6121234
I spotted this little one on our afternoon walk.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4635
photos
188
followers
110
following
44% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
12th June 2024 4:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
birds
,
singing_honeyeater
,
ndao24
,
june24words
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
June 12th, 2024
