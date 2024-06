Looking Into The Sunset DSC_7514

I had a bit of trouble focussing but I'm pleased with the way this turned out.

We're off to Thailand tomorrow and will meet up with Tish, Ben and the girls Thursday. We'll have 8 nights together in KhaoLak before flying home. Our flight leaves Perth at 6.25 tomorrow morning so we'll have to be on the road by 2.45am and I'm not a morning person.