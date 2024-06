The Gardens Were Full Of Butterflies...... P6261685

but most of them were far to quick for me. Apparently this beautiful creature is a common mormon.

Papilio polytes, the common Mormon, is a common species of swallowtail butterfly widely distributed across Asia. This butterfly is known for the mimicry displayed by the numerous forms of its females which mimic inedible red-bodied swallowtails, such as the common rose and the crimson rose.