Bamboo Rafting - Khao Lak P6301927

It bucketed down overnight and the day was quite overcast but also much cooler.We organised an afternoon bamboo raft trip along part of a nearby river. as a result of the overnight rain the river was running a bit faster than usual. We spent a delightful hour being punted down the river through some stretches of reasonably fast flowing water. Our "raftsman" pointed out several snakes that were resting in overhanging branches. He assured us that they were all sleepy and not poisonous.