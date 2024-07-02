Previous
Timid Locals by merrelyn
Timid Locals

There are hundreds of these tiny crabs running along the beach. They move very quickly so you have to be ready to shoot when they stop few a few seconds.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
