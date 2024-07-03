Previous
A New One For Me P7031955 by merrelyn
A New One For Me P7031955

I think this is probably a Finlayson's squirrel, aka variable squirrel. Some were very pale in colour while others had quite dark backs.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture! I've never seen one!
July 4th, 2024  
Karen ace
Neat shot. First time I’ve seen a white squirrel. Pretty amazing how the squirrel is holding onto the tree with his back feet.
July 4th, 2024  
