Previous
185 / 365
A New One For Me P7031955
I think this is probably a Finlayson's squirrel, aka variable squirrel. Some were very pale in colour while others had quite dark backs.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4659
photos
188
followers
110
following
50% complete
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
3rd July 2024 5:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
animals
,
thailand
,
squirrels
,
khao_lak
,
callosciurus_finlaysonii
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture! I've never seen one!
July 4th, 2024
Karen
ace
Neat shot. First time I’ve seen a white squirrel. Pretty amazing how the squirrel is holding onto the tree with his back feet.
July 4th, 2024
