Asian Water Monitor P7042791

This lovey monitor was sun bathing when we returned to the hotel this afternoon. I grabbed a few shots and hoped that he would still be there when I returned with my big lens. Unfortunately he had disappeared by the time I got back.

Today is the last full day of our holiday. We're being picked up at 7.30 tomorrow morning and have about a 90 minute back to Phuket Airport. From there we'll fly to Singapore and then on to Perth.We should arrive in Perth just after midnight and then we have about an hour long drive to get home. We've had a fabulous 10 days in Thailand and I'm not looking forward to going back to Winter.