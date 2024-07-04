Previous
Asian Water Monitor P7042791 by merrelyn
186 / 365

Asian Water Monitor P7042791

This lovey monitor was sun bathing when we returned to the hotel this afternoon. I grabbed a few shots and hoped that he would still be there when I returned with my big lens. Unfortunately he had disappeared by the time I got back.
Today is the last full day of our holiday. We're being picked up at 7.30 tomorrow morning and have about a 90 minute back to Phuket Airport. From there we'll fly to Singapore and then on to Perth.We should arrive in Perth just after midnight and then we have about an hour long drive to get home. We've had a fabulous 10 days in Thailand and I'm not looking forward to going back to Winter.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this beauty, such a lovely rock too. Amazing how time flies, safe travels back home.
July 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
The one I saw was in an enclosure. I would be so frightened if I saw one out in the open.
July 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise