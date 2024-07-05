Sign up
187 / 365
Up Close And Personal......P7052137
at the butterfly enclosure at Singapore Airport. We were picked from our hotel at Khao Lak at around 7.15 am on Friday. It was just after 2am on Saturday by the time we made it home and into bed (and there was only a hour time difference).
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
insects
butterflies
singapore
clipper
singapore_airport
butterfly_enclosure
Kerry McCarthy
Wonderful macro! That sounds like an exhausting day of travel. Hope you got a good night's sleep.
July 6th, 2024
KV
Nice POV… love the focus on the eyes.
July 6th, 2024
Diana
amazing capture and pov.
July 6th, 2024
