Previous
188 / 365
It Bloomed Again DSC_7564
I noticed a bud on my cattleya orchid a few days before we left for Thailand. I was a little concerned that I might miss the flower because they only last for a few days, looks like we got home in time to see it at its best.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4662
photos
188
followers
110
following
51% complete
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
6th July 2024 4:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
orchids
,
cattleya
KV
ace
Beautiful bloom.
July 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful bloom.
July 6th, 2024
