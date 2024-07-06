Previous
It Bloomed Again DSC_7564 by merrelyn
188 / 365

It Bloomed Again DSC_7564

I noticed a bud on my cattleya orchid a few days before we left for Thailand. I was a little concerned that I might miss the flower because they only last for a few days, looks like we got home in time to see it at its best.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Beautiful bloom.
July 6th, 2024  
Lovely capture of this beautiful bloom.
July 6th, 2024  
