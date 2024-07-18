Previous
Before The Storm DSC_7568 by merrelyn
200 / 365

Before The Storm DSC_7568

The snowflakes in my garden are looking lovely but it was too windy to photograph them in the garden. The wind has been howling all night they may be trashed by morning.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
A great idea and beautifully captured with lovely detail.
July 18th, 2024  
Lin ace
The perfect background for this lovely capture
July 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
July 18th, 2024  
