Previous
202 / 365
Ring Necked Parrot .....P7202516
It's always lovely to see these guys at the feeder.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
1
1
365-2024
OM-1
20th July 2024 2:34pm
birds
,
garden
,
ndao25
,
theme-july2024
,
ring_necked_parrot
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. The parrot fas lovely feathers
July 20th, 2024
