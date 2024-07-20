Previous
Ring Necked Parrot .....P7202516 by merrelyn
202 / 365

Ring Necked Parrot .....P7202516

It's always lovely to see these guys at the feeder.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. The parrot fas lovely feathers
July 20th, 2024  
