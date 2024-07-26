Sign up
208 / 365
River Reflections P7262787
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
4
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4683
photos
185
followers
110
following
57% complete
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
26th July 2024 2:24pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
textures
,
murchison_river
,
galena_bridge_campground
Annie D
ace
lovely reflections and love the tree
July 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful, Natures sculptures
July 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
How stunning this looks, wonderful capture and reflection.
July 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2024
