Found On Shell Beach P7283075

Rather than sitting around while the boys went fishing, we girls drove out to Shell Beach which is about 45kms from Denham.It is one of only a handful of shell beaches in the world. The beach is made up of trillions of white shells from the tiny Coquina Shell also known as the Hamelin Cockle. They only live in the same hypersaline waters as the stromatolites in Hamelin Pool. There is a distinct lack of predators in this salty water hence the abundance of one species. Trillions of the tiny shells have accumulated up to 10 metres deep forming a beach stretching 120 kilometres.