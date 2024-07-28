Previous
Found On Shell Beach P7283075 by merrelyn
Found On Shell Beach P7283075

Rather than sitting around while the boys went fishing, we girls drove out to Shell Beach which is about 45kms from Denham.It is one of only a handful of shell beaches in the world. The beach is made up of trillions of white shells from the tiny Coquina Shell also known as the Hamelin Cockle. They only live in the same hypersaline waters as the stromatolites in Hamelin Pool.  There is a distinct lack of predators in this salty water hence the abundance of one species.   Trillions of the tiny shells have accumulated up to 10 metres deep forming a beach stretching 120 kilometres. 
Merrelyn

Sounds like a wonderful place!
July 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
We detoured to there, the Australian contingency unimpressed, then we went to the stromatolites. Noone has forgiven me for the detour we made
July 28th, 2024  
Monica
It seems like an interesting beach!
July 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful amongst the shells.
July 28th, 2024  
