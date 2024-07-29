Previous
Sunset Silhouettes P7293081 by merrelyn
Sunset Silhouettes P7293081

I couldn't resist a couple of sunset shots from the caravan park when I returned to the van to make a salad to go with our feed of crabs.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
gloria jones ace
Lovely sunset shot...great colors
July 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous colours and silhouettes.
July 29th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful tones.
July 29th, 2024  
