Previous
211 / 365
Sunset Silhouettes P7293081
I couldn't resist a couple of sunset shots from the caravan park when I returned to the van to make a salad to go with our feed of crabs.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
1068
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments: 3
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th July 2024 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
silhouettes
,
denham
,
landscape-69
gloria jones
ace
Lovely sunset shot...great colors
July 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours and silhouettes.
July 29th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful tones.
July 29th, 2024
