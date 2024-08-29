Sign up
Previous
Next
242 / 365
The Beach At Barred Creek P8293392
We drove out to this beautiful spot today to check the road conditions. If the weather cooperates we're hoping to bring the caravans out here next week.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4721
photos
183
followers
110
following
Tags
blue
,
beach
,
landscape-70
,
barred_creek
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and beach scene.
August 30th, 2024
Monica
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2024
