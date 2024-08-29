Previous
The Beach At Barred Creek P8293392 by merrelyn
The Beach At Barred Creek P8293392

We drove out to this beautiful spot today to check the road conditions. If the weather cooperates we're hoping to bring the caravans out here next week.
Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and beach scene.
August 30th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2024  
