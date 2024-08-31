Previous
Gantheaume Point P8313418 by merrelyn
244 / 365

Gantheaume Point P8313418

I can't come to Broome and not go out to Gantheaume Point. The colours are stunning. We also saw a few whales way off in the distance.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
Merrelyn
Sue Cooper ace
This is a fabulous shot Merrelyn. The colours really are stunning. Fav.
September 1st, 2024  
