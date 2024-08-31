Sign up
244 / 365
Gantheaume Point P8313418
I can't come to Broome and not go out to Gantheaume Point. The colours are stunning. We also saw a few whales way off in the distance.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4723
photos
183
followers
110
following
67% complete
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
31st August 2024 2:10pm
Tags
rocks
,
ocean
,
broome
,
gantheaume_point
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a fabulous shot Merrelyn. The colours really are stunning. Fav.
September 1st, 2024
