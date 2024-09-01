Sign up
Previous
245 / 365
An Early Morning Visitor P9013709
When I got up this morning this fellow was on the grass a short distance from our van.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4723
photos
183
followers
110
following
67% complete
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
1st September 2024 6:38am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
animals
,
wallaby
,
broome
,
roebuck_plains
Sue Cooper
ace
He's so handsome! What a wonderful sight first thing in the morning and what a fabulous capture. Fav.
September 1st, 2024
