An Early Morning Visitor P9013709
245 / 365

An Early Morning Visitor P9013709

When I got up this morning this fellow was on the grass a short distance from our van.
1st September 2024

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Sue Cooper ace
He's so handsome! What a wonderful sight first thing in the morning and what a fabulous capture. Fav.
September 1st, 2024  
