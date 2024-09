Stairway To The Sun P9023880

We had an eventful trip in to our beach campsite at Barred Creek. The track in was a little tight and scratchy but not too bad. We hit some really soft sand on the beach and both vehicles ended up bogged. The recovery gear came out and we were soon on our way again. We found a suitable spot where we could set up the vans to provide maximum shade, did a basic set up and then it was time for a swim while the tide was still high.