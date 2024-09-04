Sign up
248 / 365
Light And Shadow At Low Tide P9043443
The water movement at low tide creates some really interesting sand ridges.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
4
4
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
reflections
,
shadows
,
low_tide
,
barred_creek
,
sand_ridges
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So incredible
September 6th, 2024
Karen
ace
Otherworldly! Just fantastic.
September 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Stunning
September 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Incredible. fav.
September 6th, 2024
