Mum And Bub At Pardoo Station P9114360 by merrelyn
Mum And Bub At Pardoo Station P9114360

We were told that there are about 20 wallabies that hang around the caravan park at Pardoo Station. After a cooling off in the pool I took my camera in search of some.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful find and a beautiful capture
September 12th, 2024  
