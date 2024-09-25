Sandstone's London Bridge P9253826

Apologies again for the mass upload. We were without internet until we got to Sandstone.

London Bridge was formed by weathered basalt and the rock is believed to be about 350 million years old. It has been a popular picnic spot for over one hundred years. with time the bridge is getting thinner and it will eventually fall. The conditions looked perfect for an auto shoot but by the time we got back into town and set up we were too tired. We've booked another night in the caravan park so we'll keep our fingers crossed for good conditions tomorrow night.