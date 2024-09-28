Sign up
272 / 365
Zebra Finch P9285414
When I was backing up my photos I remembered that I'd forgotten to post a shot taken on 28th September. There were quite a few zebra finches flitting in and out of trees at our campsite at Niagara Dam.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
finches
,
niagara_dam
,
zebra_finch
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this cutie!
October 26th, 2024
