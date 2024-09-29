Previous
Our Last Night On The Road P9295569 by merrelyn
272 / 365

This morning we made the decision to head for home. The bush flies have become unbearable.
Our last night was spent at Boondi Rock. It was a clear night and was my last chance foe another attempt at astro.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
