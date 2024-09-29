Sign up
Our Last Night On The Road P9295569
This morning we made the decision to head for home. The bush flies have become unbearable.
Our last night was spent at Boondi Rock. It was a clear night and was my last chance foe another attempt at astro.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4753
photos
178
followers
110
following
Tags
trees
,
stars
,
dam
,
silhouettes
,
astro
,
milky_way
,
boondi_rock
