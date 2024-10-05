Previous
No, It's Not A Bug! PA055737 by merrelyn
278 / 365

No, It's Not A Bug! PA055737

The photos program on my Mac identified my bunny tail grass as a "yellow wooly bear moth". Computers don't always get it right.😂
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Merrelyn

