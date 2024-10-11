Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
284 / 365
No Aurora For Me Tonight PA115963
There was a chance that the Aurora Australis may have been visible tonight. I was out of luck with the Aurora but I still had fun playing with long exposures.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4764
photos
178
followers
110
following
77% complete
View this month »
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
11th October 2024 9:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
rocks
,
beach
,
clouds
,
stars
,
long_exposure
,
safety_bay
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Still looks good. I didn't see it either.
October 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close