No Aurora For Me Tonight PA115963 by merrelyn
No Aurora For Me Tonight PA115963

There was a chance that the Aurora Australis may have been visible tonight. I was out of luck with the Aurora but I still had fun playing with long exposures.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Merrelyn

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Still looks good. I didn't see it either.
